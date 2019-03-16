|
|
WANZIE, Christopher B.
was born January 9, 1981 and left this life March 13, 2019. He is survived by his maternal grandmother, Lavern Hamilton; mother, Linda Wagner (William); father, Thomas Wanzie (Lauren); sister, Carissa Johnson (Jerry) and nieces, Hailey and McKenna Johnson; sister, Courtney Tuttle; niece, Brooke Tuttle and nephew, Bryce Tuttle. He is also survived by his fiancee', Jessica Hensley and her children, Zoey and Ivory. A memorial service will be held on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 11 am at Dobies Funeral Home, 8825 Old CR 54, New Port Richey, FL. Memorials may be made in his memory to the American Thyroid Association, 6066 Leesburg Pike, Suite 550, Falls Church, VA. 22041 or www.givedirect.org.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 16, 2019