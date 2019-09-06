BARWICK, Christopher Brian passed away August 26, 2019 at the age of 53. He leaves behind two daughters, Jenn Valdez, married to Gabe Valdez and Christina Barwick and fiancé, Jeremy; two granddaughters, Arianna and Gracelyn; a wife; three stepdaughters; eight stepgrandchildren; mother, Kay Barwick; three brothers, David Barwick, Tim Lubee, and Larry Barwick; and several nieces and nephews. He was loved by all and will be truly missed. Celebration of life to be determined.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 6, 2019