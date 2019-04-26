Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
A Life Tribute Funeral Care Gulfport Chapel
5601 Gulfport Boulevard South
Gulfport, FL 33707
(727) 347-5521
Christopher C. RAMSDELL

Christopher C. RAMSDELL Obituary
RAMSDELL, Christopher C.

of St. Petersburg, died Sunday, April 21, 2019 at peace, after a long illness. He was born in Maine on April 27, 1956. He was the best. He leaves his wife, Leslie; his sisters, Jennifer Leigh and Heather Arias, and extended family locally and throughout the country. Please read the full obituary at A Life Tribute Gulfport. Memorial service and celebration of the resurrection of his spirit will take place in July and family will notify friends when plans are finalized.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2019
