DILWORTH, Christopher I. 28, of St. Petersburg, Florida, transitioned June 3, 2020. He was a graduate of Bayside High School. He served in the United Stated Army. He is survived by his mother, Tracy Bynum; father Gabriel Dilworth (Keony); siblings, Gabriel Dilworth Jr., Chaz Bynum, Armani Dilworth, Keysha Dilworth; maternal grandparents, Joseph Reid (Gail); paternal grandmother, Cathline Dilworth Davenport. Funeral service Saturday, June 13, Genesis Worship Center, Family Only. Visitation, Friday, June 12, 4-7 pm, at Smith Funeral Home (727) 894-2266
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.