Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Christopher's life story with friends and family

Share Christopher's life story with friends and family

DILWORTH, Christopher I. 28, of St. Petersburg, Florida, transitioned June 3, 2020. He was a graduate of Bayside High School. He served in the United Stated Army. He is survived by his mother, Tracy Bynum; father Gabriel Dilworth (Keony); siblings, Gabriel Dilworth Jr., Chaz Bynum, Armani Dilworth, Keysha Dilworth; maternal grandparents, Joseph Reid (Gail); paternal grandmother, Cathline Dilworth Davenport. Funeral service Saturday, June 13, Genesis Worship Center, Family Only. Visitation, Friday, June 12, 4-7 pm, at Smith Funeral Home (727) 894-2266



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store