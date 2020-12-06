1/2
Christopher DISMUS
DISMUS Christopher Raoul 34, departed from this life peacefully on Nov. 2, 2020 in Bakersfield, CA. Christopher was Born March 8, 1986 to Korey Dismus Sr. and Carol Dismus in Brandon, FL. Christopher is survived by his father, Korey Dismus Sr.; siblings, Korey Jr., Richard, Heather, Darryl and Geoffrey; four sons, Ayden, Aydeo, with Kim, Caleb with Deja and Immanuel with Asia; uncles, aunts and many cousins on both maternal and paternal sides. He is predeceased by his mother, Carol Ann Dismus; grandparents, Frank Ambrosino, Marie Ambrosino, Wade H. Dismus and Barbara Broadus. Chris served in the United States Navy for 15 years and wanted to continue his career. Chris graduated from Basic Training in May 2005. After graduating from Basic Training and technical training in Great Lakes, Illinois, he reported for Basic Ordnanceman Training "A" School in Pensacola, FL on January 6, 2006. His first Assignment was the USS Nimitz (CVN-68), followed by Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron Four One (HSM-41) and Strike Fighter Squadron One Nine Two (VFA-192). Petty Officer Dismus had many achievements to include 1st Navy Achievement Medal May 2012, 2nd Navy Achievement Medal April 2018 and 3rd Navy Achievement Medal October 2020. Chris enjoyed the outdoors, playing his Xbox, hosting BBQ's, cooking, hanging out with his children, Family and Friends. He enjoyed long drives and Water parks and Amusement parks.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Serenity Meadows Memorial Park & Funeral Home - Riverview
6919 Providence Road
Riverview, FL 33578
(813) 677-9494
December 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Serenity Meadows Memorial Park & Funeral Home
