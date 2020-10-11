FERGUSON, Christopher Cupps Chris was born September 4, 1947, in Cleveland, Ohio, and died October 1, 2020. Chris came to St. Petersburg in 1969. He graduated from Stetson University College of Law in 1973 and practiced law in St. Petersburg for over 40 years. He began his career working for Robert F. Nunez and was forever grateful for his guidance and mentorship. Chris went on to become a partner at Riden, Earle, and Kiefner P.A., where he was joined by Sonya Benjamin, his invaluable legal assistant and dear friend of 25 years until her passing in 2015. He later practiced law as a sole practitioner. Chris was a loving father to his two children, Zach and Katie. He enjoyed spending time on Don Pedro island, where for decades he held an annual "Fall Clearing" with friends to ostensibly do yard work but mostly to enjoy stone crabs and the company of good friends. Chris was engaged in the local community, having previously served as president of the Police Athletic League and on the board of the St. Petersburg Bar Association. He was also passionate about his role as an adjunct professor at St. Petersburg College, where he taught Introduction to Paralegal Studies for over 20 years. Chris is survived by his two children, Zach Ferguson and Katie McClurg; two grandchildren; his sisters, Rita Ferguson and Emily Alsop; his sister-in-law, Linda Ferguson; along with many loving nephews, nieces, grand-nephews and grand-nieces. Chris was preceded in death by his beloved brother, Austin K. "Beau" Ferguson Jr. Donations may be made in Chris' honor to Pinellas Athletic League of St. Petersburg. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private memorial will be planned for a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store