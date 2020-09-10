1/1
Christopher LOVE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christopher's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LOVE, Christopher J. USMC Ret, passed away peacefully on September 7, 2020 in Tallahassee, FL. He was 71 years old. Chris was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Julia Love. Chris was extremely proud of his USMC accomplishments at Paris Island and serving his country in Vietnam. His passion was helping whoever and wherever he could. He moved to Ocala from Virginia Beach, VA and immediately began helping any neighbor in Fairfield Village that needed an extra hand, helping at the community center with daily projects, giving a helping hand to Dan the handyman and Pam's lawn maintenance. Chris is survived by his brother, Mike; sisters, Vicky, Pat, Christine, and Teri, but will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed by his local family, sister, Pat, husband John; nephew, Alex; and niece, Alaina. He was greatly loved and will be dearly missed. No formal services will be held. In his memory, do a kind deed.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Sep. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved