Christopher LOVE

LOVE, Christopher J. USMC Ret, passed away peacefully on September 7, 2020 in Tallahassee, FL. He was 71 years old. Chris was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Julia Love. Chris was extremely proud of his USMC accomplishments at Paris Island and serving his country in Vietnam. His passion was helping whoever and wherever he could. He moved to Ocala from Virginia Beach, VA and immediately began helping any neighbor in Fairfield Village that needed an extra hand, helping at the community center with daily projects, giving a helping hand to Dan the handyman and Pam's lawn maintenance. Chris is survived by his brother, Mike; sisters, Vicky, Pat, Christine, and Teri, but will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed by his local family, sister, Pat, husband John; nephew, Alex; and niece, Alaina. He was greatly loved and will be dearly missed. No formal services will be held. In his memory, do a kind deed.



