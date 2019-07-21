|
KRAWIEC, Christopher M
"Chris "58, New Port Richey, FL, died on his birthday, July 14, 2019. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, talking politics, cheering for the Washington Redskins, and kicking back with a shot of Canadian Mist, a beer and a cigar. Chris lived simply but fully and touched many lives. He will be missed by family and friends. He is survived by his mother, Mary; daughter, Nicole (Justin); sister, Anna; brother, Robert (Beata); and a loving niece and nephew. At Christopher's request there will be no services.
Dobies FH/Seven Springs
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 21, 2019