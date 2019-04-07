HUNTER, Christopher Michael
|
14, of Spring Hill, FL passed away April 2, 2019. He was an eighth grade student at Fox Chapel Middle School. He was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Bea and J.W. Flannery. He is survived by his parents, Pamela and Michael Hunter; one brother, Matthew Hunter; paternal grandparents, Sue and Warren Hunter; as well as a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, family and friends. Visitation will be 12-1:30 pm, Monday, April 8, 2019 where funeral services will begin at 1:30 pm, at Merritt Funeral Home, Spring Hill Chapel. Interment will follow at Florida Hills Memorial Gardens.
