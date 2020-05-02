Christopher Pugh
PUGH, Christopher B. 84, passed away April 22 2020. He was in Hospice care due to Corona Virus. He was a resident at the Seminole Pavilion long term care facility. He was a long time resident of Florida and a member of the Aldersgate United Methodist church. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Ann Pugh. He leaves behind a son, Steven Pugh and two daughters, Marianne Karlson and Kimberly Lear. His loves were the church, golf, maps, singing and dancing. He lived a full life and will be sorely missed. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Parkinson's research. A memorial services will be announced. Visit his online guestbook at Reesefuneral.com

Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff at E. James Reese Funeral Home
