PUGH, Christopher B. 84, passed away April 22 2020. He was in Hospice care due to Corona Virus. He was a resident at the Seminole Pavilion long term care facility. He was a long time resident of Florida and a member of the Aldersgate United Methodist church. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Ann Pugh. He leaves behind a son, Steven Pugh and two daughters, Marianne Karlson and Kimberly Lear. His loves were the church, golf, maps, singing and dancing. He lived a full life and will be sorely missed. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Parkinson's research. A memorial services will be announced. Visit his online guestbook at Reesefuneral.com