PUGH, Christopher B. 84, passed away April 22 2020. He was in Hospice care due to Corona Virus. He was a resident at the Seminole Pavilion long term care facility. He was a long time resident of Florida and a member of the Aldersgate United Methodist church. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Ann Pugh. He leaves behind a son, Steven Pugh and two daughters, Marianne Karlson and Kimberly Lear. His loves were the church, golf, maps, singing and dancing. He lived a full life and will be sorely missed. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Parkinson's research. A memorial services will be announced. Visit his online guestbook at Reesefuneral.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 2, 2020.