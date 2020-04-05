Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christopher THOMAS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

THOMAS, Christopher M. 37, went to be with the Lord on March 28, 2020, having spent his final days at Suncoast Hospice in Pinellas Park, Florida. Known to his family as Michael and to his friends as Chris, he was born on April 10, 1982 to Ronald and Tanya Thomas. The oldest of three children, Chris was a wanderer and a dreamer. He worked many jobs in various fields including serving time in the Armed Forces and most recently working in construction. Forever young at heart, Chris' favorite pastimes included music, movies, books, and video games. He was friendly and outgoing, making friends easily and leaving a lasting impression on those he met. Chris is survived by his parents, Ron and Tanya; sister and brother-in-law, Jennifer and Tony Ambrose; nephew, Gabriel; brother Brian, and partner, Mike Wilczek; his grandfather, Paul Small; and numerous extended family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Chris' name to Suncoast Hospice.

