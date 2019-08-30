WILLIAMS, Christopher Benjamin 28, of Tampa passed away August 25, 2019. He was born June 1, 1991 in Fort Myers to C.B. and Ramona (Jones) Williams. Raised in Tampa, Christopher graduated Alonso High School, class of 2009, and went on to receive a Bachelor's Degree from the University of Florida and earned his Masters of Science Degree in Finance from University of South Florida in 2015. Christopher was the top real estate agent for People's Choice Realty Services. He was an extremely intelligent, highly motivated, excellent businessman. Always well-dressed and very handsome, he was well loved and very kind to all. He collected watches, loved the Boston Red Sox and Florida Gators, and enjoyed other sporting hobbies like skeet shooting and body building. He will be sorely missed. Survivors include his father, C.B. Williams of Tampa; his mother Ramona Williams of St. Petersburg; aunt, Janet Adrian and husband Ed and Jeanette Daymude; uncles, J.L. Ferney and Robert Scarce and wife Pat; cousins, Renee Butler, Jennifer Harland, Jessica Boyce, and John Butler; and his best friend and furry companion, Forest. Family will receive friends from 2-3 pm Sunday, Sept, 1. 2019 at the Blount & Curry, Oldsmar/ West Hillsborough Chapel, 6802 Silvermill Dr., Tampa. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to in Christopher's memory. Blount & Curry-Oldsmar blountcurrywest.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 30, 2019