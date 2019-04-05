Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christos "Chris" HATZILIAS. View Sign

HATZILIAS, Christos "Chris"



74, returned to his heavenly home, Saturday March 30, 2019, after several health challenges on his second round of fighting cancer. We are thankful for the many wonderful years God gave him since those battles first began.



Christos was born in the village of Skalochori, Mytilini, on the beautiful island of Lesvos, Greece, to the late Panagiotis and Dorothea Hatzilias, as the youngest of their six children. He is survived by Anna, his wife of nearly 50 years; his sons, Pete, George, and Karol; his brother, Ignatios; and his sister, Maria; and his grandchildren, CJ, Ava, Alex, Will, Bella, and Keira. He is preceded in death by his brothers, Ilias, Valsami and Simos; his parents; and his grandson, Kegan.



Chris ran a family business, Century Jewelers, in South Pasadena FL and was a master craftsman who handbuilt and sold fine jewelry for more than 50 years. Chris was also active in his church, St. Stefanos Greek Orthodox Church, where he served on the board and was an active member.



Chris was a kind, selfless man, always giving and pouring into family, friends, and anyone in need. Always a kid at heart, Chris' laughter, humor, and warm spirit welcomed everyone and he was always spreading love and care everywhere he went. He was devoted to his wife and family who he loved dearly.



A celebration of Christos' life will be held, Saturday, April 6 at 3 pm at St. Stefanos Greek Orthodox Church in St. Petersburg, FL. The family gratefully declines more flowers; donations in lieu of flowers can be made in memory of Christos' grandson, Kegan Hatzilias, to support stillbirth research at

