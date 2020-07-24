Christy COMBS

COMBS, Christy passed at home in the early hours on July 17, 2020. Christy was so many things to so many people. She was a mother, partner, sister, daughter, and to many, a friend. We cannot express our sorrow in her passing. She is gone much too soon. She will always be remembered for her generous nature and her kind spirit. She leaves behind her son, Jordan; her partner, Tom, her father, Greg; and stepmom, Sue; her sisters; Arielle and Jules; her aunt Julie; uncle Lary; and many friends. No more struggles. No more pain. No more sorrow. Peace is found. Now the warmth of love and hope. Now the joy of souls reunited. We will meet again one day. In the twinkling of an eye.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store