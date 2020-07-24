1/1
Christy COMBS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
COMBS, Christy passed at home in the early hours on July 17, 2020. Christy was so many things to so many people. She was a mother, partner, sister, daughter, and to many, a friend. We cannot express our sorrow in her passing. She is gone much too soon. She will always be remembered for her generous nature and her kind spirit. She leaves behind her son, Jordan; her partner, Tom, her father, Greg; and stepmom, Sue; her sisters; Arielle and Jules; her aunt Julie; uncle Lary; and many friends. No more struggles. No more pain. No more sorrow. Peace is found. Now the warmth of love and hope. Now the joy of souls reunited. We will meet again one day. In the twinkling of an eye.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jul. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
July 24, 2020
No one can prepare you for a loss; it comes like a swift wind. However, take comfort in knowing God is with you and your family lean on him in your time of need. Please accept my most heartfelt condolences.
Simone Taylor
July 24, 2020
Im absolutely so sad that she is gone. I can't seem to make my mind believe it. The only solace is the pain she carried and the life of hardships are over and she has now the peace she so desperately fought for in life. I knew her very well as roommates to friends to each others deepest hopes and fears. Much love angel. Rest now my friend
Holly Fitzgerald
Friend
July 24, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the Combs Family for the loss of your loved one, Christy, and pray God gives you comfort, peace and strength.
JW/JKH
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved