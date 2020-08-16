1/
Christy ROBISON
ROBISON, Christy Jo sailed into the sunset on August 13, 2020 in St. Petersburg, FL, surrounded by her family. Chris was born in Le Mars, IA to Orville Schuster and Norma (Lechtenberg) Schuster on March 29, 1957. She graduated from Le Mars Community High School in 1975 and later received an Associate Degree in Business from Patricia Stevens College in Omaha, NE. She moved to her paradise in St. Petersburg, FL in 1992, where she began her successful real estate career. She eventually owned her own brokerage company, Compass Real Estate, until she sold it in 2018, so that she could begin spending her summers in Okoboji, IA. She loved to travel, to be near the ocean, drink chardonnay and listen to Jimmy Buffet. She especially loved doing those things with her family. And her life was good. She will be dearly missed by her daughter, Victoria (Matt) Schelbitzki, of Ft. Worth, TX; her son, Bradley Robison of St. Petersburg, FL; her grandsons, Tristen Schelbitzki and Grayson Schelbitzki, of Ft. Worth, TX. Also cherishing her memory is her mother, Norma Schuster of Le Mars, IA; her sisters, Connie Schuster of Ellenton, FL and Cindy Schuster of St. Pete Beach, FL; her brother and sister-in-law, Steve and Danna Schuster of Le Mars, IA; her nephews, Sean Schuster and Logan Schuster and many aunts, uncles and 42 cousins. She was preceded in death by her father, Orville Schuster. A celebration of life gathering will be held in the coming days. In lieu of flowers, memorials on her behalf may be sent to CASA of St. Petersburg, FL: www.casa-stpete.org. To leave condolences please visit: www.andersonmcqueen.com

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home
2201 Dr. MLK St. North
St. Petersburg, FL 33704
(727) 822-2059
