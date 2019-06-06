Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Chrystelle (White) STEWART. View Sign Service Information Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services 4535 Central Avenue St. Petersburg , FL 33713 (727)-623-9025 Send Flowers Obituary

STEWART, Chrystelle (White)



passed away on June 3, 2019. She was born on January 6, 1927 in Grand Ridge, Jackson County, FL to the late Amos and Mamie White. She was the youngest of three girls. At an early age the family moved to Marianna, FL in order for the girls to attend high school. She received her high school diploma from Jackson County Training School in Marianna, attended Florida A & M University in Tallahassee, FL, receiving her B.S. degree in 1947, and her Masters Degree in Education in 1951 from Columbia University, New York, NY. Mrs. Stewart worked as a Professor for Gibbs Junior College, which was later renamed St. Petersburg Junior College, until her retirement.



After graduating from Columbia University, she married Emmanuel Stewart and joined him in St. Petersburg, FL. Once retired from the Pinellas county school system, they traveled extensively throughout the world. She was also an expert and dedicated bridge player which was her favorite hobby. Mr. Stewart preceded her in death in 2011 after 60 years of marriage. Mrs. Chrystelle White Stewart is survived by her two devoted sons, Daryl and Christopher (Wanda); two grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; godson, Frankie Howard (Emma); a special cousin, Rolanda White McElveen; and goddaughters, Lolita Brown and Renee Brown. At her request there will be no formal service. To my family and friends, I lived a long life: My Way.



