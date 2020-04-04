BERRY, Cicely Lenora passed away March 19, 2020 at the age of 63. Cicely was born in Hampshire, England and came to the United States at age 2. She is preceded in death by her father, Henry A. Berry Jr.; and brother, William John Berry, both of Tampa. She leaves behind her mother, Phyllis Warrick; sisters, Wendy Morton and Patti Berry; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and two aunts. The family is honoring Cicely's wishes for no services.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020