Cicely THOMAS
THOMAS, Cicely Walker 74, of Homo-sassa, FL, pas-sed away Saturday, March 28, 2020, at her home under the loving care of her family and Vitas Hospice. Cicely was born January 4, 1946, in Tampa, FL, to William Mackie Jr. and Marion Borden Walker. Cicely is survived by her brothers, William M. Walker III (Carol) and Willard "Buzz" Walker; and sister, Marion Walker. Cicely is also survived by her husband of 50 years, Jesse "Tommy" Thomas III; and sons, Jesse Thomas IV (Ginger), William Walker Thomas (Rachel). Also surviving Cicely are three grandchildren, Jesse "Jay" Thomas V, Lydia Noel Thomas, and Allie Elizabeth Thomas. Cicely is also survived by many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Cicely was a graduate of Plant High School, Tampa, Florida State University, University of South Florida (Masters) and University of Florida (Specialist). Cicely's career as an educator included many positions in the Citrus County School system. She retired in 2008 Principal at Lecanto Primary schools. A memorial service will be held at St. Anne's at a later date to be announced. Private cremation will take place under the direction of Brown Funeral Home and Crematory.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
