BARNES, Cindy L. died August 10, 2020. It is with great sadness I need to spread the word of Cindy's passing. Her infectious laugh and spirit will be missed by anyone blessed to have had Cindy in their life. It is not fair to say Cindy left behind her loved ones, I firmly believe she carried every last one with her to heaven. Cindy was kind enough to leave us with her memory. May she rest in peace, until we meet again.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store