BIGGER, Cindy Little



72, of Tampa, passed away March 2, 2019. Cindy was a very special daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and friend and will always be remembered for her kindness and beautiful spirit. Cindy went home to be with our Lord after a lengthy battle with ovarian cancer. Cindy was born in Tampa to Dolores Blanco Quintero Boyd and Raymond Quintero. She attended Jefferson High School where she was a cheerleader, class secretary and voted Most Popular. Upon graduation, Cindy attended the University of South Florida and obtained a teaching degree and she went on to receive a Master's degree from the University of Tampa. She taught in the Hillsborough County Public School system for more than 35 years and was loved by her students, their parents and her fellow teachers. After retirement, she enjoyed traveling and spending time with friends. She was devoted to her beloved grandsons who called her "Lela" and spent any free time she could with them. Cindy is survived by her mother, Dolores Boyd; brother, Raymond Quintero; her husband, Dave Bigger; daughter, Jana Little O'Connor; son-in-law, Patrick O'Connor; her grandsons, Luca and Sam Valenti; stepsister, Rhonda Armentrout and numerous cousins. A gathering will be held at Christ the King Catholic Church on Saturday, March 16 at 10 am with a funeral mass at 11 am. Interment will follow at Centro Asturiano Memorial Park. The family would like to thank the staff at Florida Cancer Specialists including, Dr. Waide Weaver and Melissa Carver for their wonderful care and support through this journey. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the or LifePath Hospice.

