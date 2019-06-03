BERTOMEU, Cindy Marie



born and raised in Plant City, FL, passed away Monday, May 27, 2019, at 9:30 pm, in the solace and company of her close family. A person whose love of life was rooted in the love she had for her family, Cindy savored and understood the world through her capacity to foster curiosity and kindness in her children, share in their warmth and successes, and provide a safe harbor for return in their times of uncertainty. In times of uncertainty, the heart is called home to heal. Though she has been called home to rest, Cindy Marie is the heart of her home and her love will always be felt wherever her family is. Her love and memory lives on in her husband, Joey and her children, Tyler and Jamie. If you would like to come and celebrate her life, we will be holding a service on June 10th at 6:30 pm at Turkey Creek First Baptist Church, 4915 Trapnell Road, Plant City, FL 33566.

