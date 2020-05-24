DUFAUX, Clair (Outwater) 88, of Ridge Manor, previously of Clearwater, FL; Butler, NJ, and Tappan, NY, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020. Clair was born in Englewood, NJ, and was the daughter of Howard G. and Lillian K. (Kunz) Outwater, both deceased. Clair was also preceded in death by her husband; Honore DuFaux Jr. sisters; Alyce Devlin, and Joan Ortiz and brother; Douglas A Outwater. Survivors include a son; Honore DuFaux III; brother, John Outwater, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Arrangements by: Hodges Family Funeral Home 301 Chapel, Dade City, FL



