Claire CARTER

CARTER, Claire B. 95, of Tampa, her saintly soul was given peace August 10, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, A. Robert Carter. Claire is survived by her sons, Douglas, Richard (Sandy) and Randall (Kirstin); her five grandchildren, Amy, Bradley, Ryan, Kevin and Megan; and one great-grandchild, Peyten. Claire was a real life 'Rosie the Riveter' during WWII. She was originally from Sligo, PA, and a 70 year resident of Tampa. She was a long term employee of Belks and dedicated volunteer at Faith Café. A founding member of Manhattan Avenue United Methodist Chruch, she later became a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. She will be truly missed and remembered by her family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Faith Café.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

