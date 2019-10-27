GREGOIRE, Claire Farese 84, died Thursday, October 24, 2019. Claire was a resident of St. Petersburg and Town Shores of Gulfport for more than sixty years. She was a beloved daughter of the late John Henry and Katherine Mularkey O'Beirne, both immigrants from County Sligo, Ireland. Claire is survived by her loving children, Claire (Edward) Flynn, Nancy (Vincent) DiNapoli and John (Patricia) Farese; as well as her siblings and many nieces and nephews. She was grandmother to seven; and great-grand mother to one. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Donald K. Gregoire. Claire was employed at AAA. St Petersburg as a travel agent for nearly twenty years. She traveled and led groups to almost every continent. Her family wishes to thank the wonderful staff at Menorah Manor for their exemplary care during the past few years. Claire will be missed for her vibrant personality, generous spirit, and her beauty, both inside and out. Please follow her example by finding the joy in every day and spreading that joy wherever possible.

