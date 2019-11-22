|
|
HOEL, Claire M. of St. Petersburg, passed away November 20, 2019. Born in Hinckley, OH, October 27, 1936, she graduated from James Ford Rhodes High School in Cleveland and attended Ohio State University before moving to St. Petersburg in 1956. She graduated from the University of Tampa. She enjoyed teaching language arts at Tyrone Middle School from 1958-1965. In 1970, she began a career in real estate sales with the Crisp Company. She became a real estate appraiser and was a partner in Bowman-Hoel and Associates from 1976 until her retirement in 2005. During her career, she was active in the Appraisal Institute and local Realtors Associations. Claire was a longtime member of First Presbyterian Church, serving as a deacon, an elder, and a shepherd in the church's Shepherd Ministry. Claire was a Past President of the St. Petersburg Exchange Club, a devoted member of the Tri Sigma Sorority, and a member of the St. Petersburg Yacht Club for many years. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, reading, playing the piano, oil painting and taking care of the many pets she had over the years. Claire is survived by her loving daughter, Kathy Bernheim; her son-in-law, Irv Bernheim; grandson, Erik Bernheim; and granddaughter, Chelsea Claire Bernheim. Her family is grateful to Menorah Manor for taking such good care of Claire. There will be a visitation Monday, November 25, 4-6 pm, with funeral service Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 10 am; both at Anderson McQueen Funeral Home, NE Chapel. Visit Claire's online guestbook at: AndersonMcQueen.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 22, 2019