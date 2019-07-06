PANTALEO, Clara A.



97, passed away on June 28, 2019, six days after Andrew, her husband of 72 years. Clara was born and raised in Pueblo, CO. After high school, she worked for a men's haberdashery. An accomplished seamstress, she made her own wedding dress and the dresses of her attendants. In 1946, she married Andrew Pantaleo, whom she had met at a USO-sponsored dance. They moved to Detroit and then to St. Clair Shores, MI, where they raised three daughters. Clara was a member of the Altar Society at St. Gertrude Catholic Church. In 1974, the couple relocated to Tampa, FL when Andy was transferred with the Jim Walter Corporation. There, Clara was a longtime supporting member of St. Paul Catholic Church. Clara enjoyed gardening, cooking, and baking. She loved her family and friends, selflessly sharing her talents. Famous for her chocolate-chip cookies and biscotti, she also gifted dozens of Christmas cookies to close neighbors and friends each year.



She is predeceased by her daughter, Vita Warner, her brother, Sam Palizzi, and sisters, Mary DeLuca and Betty Pace. Survivors include her sister, Pat Pace; daughters, Rosemary Kotranza (Steve), Debra Alberts (Dr. W. Michael); son-in-law, James Warner; loving grandchildren, Aaron Kotranza (Sarah), Brent Warner (Danielle), Katie Alberts Peluso (Andy), M. Michael Alberts, Ryan Warner, Evan Kotranza, and Alissa Kotranza; great-grandchildren, Andrew Kotranza, Domenic and Vincent Warner, and Clara Grace Peluso.



Services have been entrusted to Trinity Memorial Gardens, Trinity, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to LifePath Hospice of Tampa. Many thanks to the Gold Team at LifePath and Brighton Gardens' caring staff.

