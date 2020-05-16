ALLEN, Clara C. 100, passed to her heavenly home on May 5, 2020. Loving mother of George Allen (Cynthia); daughter-in-law, Susan Allen; grandchildren, Chad Allen (Anne), Christy Coady (Seth), Sharon Hamilton (William); seven great- grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. Loving aunt of Marcia Sumiec, Dolores Tomlinson, Sandra Heerhohold; and many other dear family members. Proceeded in death by husband, Robert; sons, Robert and Francis; brothers, Frank, Joseph and Stanley; sisters, Marie, Sophie and Anna. A mass celebrating her life will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store