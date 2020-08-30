Clara BLASER

BLASER, Clara Sue 93 of Seminole passed away August 9, 2020. Clara was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to all whose lives she touched. Clara was born March 25, 1927 in Leesburg, FL to Lucille and Carlis Scott. They moved back to Seminole, FL when Clara was five. She graduated from St. Petersburg High School and St. Petersburg Junior College, playing basketball at both. Clara then received her undergraduate degree from Stetson University and her Master's Degree in Library Science from the University of Florida. She was a member of the congregation at Seminole United Methodist Church, where she and her husband of 60 years, Ray Blaser, were married November 8, 1947. As educators, Clara and Ray spent their summers on the road in their Airstream travel trailer. Together they visited each state and met some life-long friends along the way. Their travels also brought them to many international locales, her favorites being Australia and New Zealand. Clara was predeceased by her husband, Ray E. Blaser; her sister, Eleanor Todd; and her parents. Mrs. Blaser is survived by her children, Margaret Theresa (Tim Roberts), Edward S. Blaser (Lovely), and Dorothy B. Brinson. She was the proud grandmother of Stacey, Travis, Ruth Ann, Carlton, Scarlett, Christina, John, and Jennifer. She was even more proud of her 15 great-grandchildren. She loved to line dance, travel, cook, support her community, and most of all, spend time with her family and celebrate her family's love. A celebration of Clara's life will be postponed until family and friends can safely travel.



