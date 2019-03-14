WEST, Clara E.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clara E. WEST.
82, of Dover, FL entered into rest March 12, 2019. She was a lifelong resident of Dover and a member of East Thonotosassa Baptist Church. She retired from Sears after many years of service. She is survived by her sisters, Wanda J. Taylor, Gerri Rappe' Shelley, many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. A funeral service will be held at East Thonotosassa Baptist Church, Friday, March 15, 2019 beginning at 11 am with a visitation one hour prior.
Wells Memorial and Event Center
1903 West Reynolds Street
Plant City, FL 33563
(813) 752-1111
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 14, 2019