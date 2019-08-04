Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adams & Jennings Funeral Home
6900 North Nebraska Avenue
Tampa, FL 33604
813-237-3345
Resources
More Obituaries for Clara-Louise PEARSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clara-Louise PEARSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clara-Louise PEARSON Obituary
PEARSON, Clara-Louise 102, of Tampa, FL, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019. She was born in Medina, OH March 13, 1917 to her proud parents, Macy O. and Clara (Ulmer) Hallock. She was a homemaker. Clara-Louise graduated from St. Mary's of the Springs in Ohio. She is survived by Ingrid Pearson, Valerie and Rick Whitworth, and Bern Pearson. Clara-Louise donated substantial time to the YMCA, serving as an officer and President. She received certificates of appreciation from the Florida Association for Home and Community Education, honoring her 63 years of faithful service and active participation. She was the type who made things happen. She was a longtime member of the Krazy Kuilters and she will be sorely missed. Arrangements are under the artful care of: Adams & Jennings Funeral Home Tampa, FL
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clara-Louise's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Adams & Jennings Funeral Home
Download Now