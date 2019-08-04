|
|
PEARSON, Clara-Louise 102, of Tampa, FL, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019. She was born in Medina, OH March 13, 1917 to her proud parents, Macy O. and Clara (Ulmer) Hallock. She was a homemaker. Clara-Louise graduated from St. Mary's of the Springs in Ohio. She is survived by Ingrid Pearson, Valerie and Rick Whitworth, and Bern Pearson. Clara-Louise donated substantial time to the YMCA, serving as an officer and President. She received certificates of appreciation from the Florida Association for Home and Community Education, honoring her 63 years of faithful service and active participation. She was the type who made things happen. She was a longtime member of the Krazy Kuilters and she will be sorely missed. Arrangements are under the artful care of: Adams & Jennings Funeral Home Tampa, FL
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 4, 2019