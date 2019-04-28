MADDUX, Clara M. (Claire)
87, of Tampa, passed away peacefully April 24, 2019. Born in Brownfield, TX on September 1, 1931, raised in Dill City, OK, she was preceded by her parents, four siblings, and granddaughter. She is survived by her sister, Ruby Nickels; daughter, Brenda (Michael) Bettez; sons, Randy (Becky) Maddux, Steve (Linda) Maddux and Jim (Jerri) Maddux; grandchildren and great-grandchildren. While in Duluth, she was a member of the West Duluth Businessmen's Association, Women's Business League, and Duluth Women's Bowling League. She retired from St. Louis Bank in 1992 after 23 years of service, and moved to Tampa to be near her children and grandchildren. Leaving retirement behind, she was employed by TamBay Realty, Coldwell Banker and a final retirement from Florida Executive Realty. Claire enjoyed many years of a Red Hats Group where she made many long lasting friendships. Mom, you are our sunshine and your love and laughter will live on in all of us. A Memorial service will be held at Trinity Memorial Gardens on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at 1 pm.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 28, 2019