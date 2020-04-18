Guest Book View Sign Service Information Garden Sanctuary Funeral Home 7950 131 Street North Seminole , FL 33776 (727)-391-0121 Send Flowers Obituary

ROUSSEAU, Clara 95, of Seminole, FL, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Freedom Square Senior Living. Born and raised in Michigan, she graduated from Fordson High School in Dearborn, MI. She was preceded in death by her parents, Guy and Louella Zeluff, her spouse, William Rousseau; and son, Robert Rousseau (Barbara). She is survived by her son, Donald (Joan) Rousseau; grandchildren, Jaime (Michael) Baze, Tracey Rousseau, Katie (Brian) Hill and Kelly (Stephen) Lauderbaugh; great-grandchildren, Payton (Seth) Ward, Baylee Baze, Corbin Bodiford, Carson Baze, Landon Hill, Charlotte Lauderbaugh and Kenley Hill; great-greatgrandchildren, Hadley Ward and Hollyn Ward. Clara held many positions in Michigan schools and retired as Administrative Assistant to the President of Schoolcraft College. In April 1978 she was surprised by being awarded an Honorary Associate in Applied Science Degree at Schoolcraft College's commencement ceremony. After retirement in 1982, Clara and Bill moved to Florida. Clara was a very independent, resourceful, and loving individual. She was the first to try something new and encouraged others to do the same. She was the first woman president of a Mainland's community in Pinellas Park and the first woman president at Freedom Square in Seminole where she lived. She loved bowling and golfing and had a hole-in-one under her belt. She always offered others compliments and a helping hand. Her beautiful smile and charming spirit will be remembered by all who knew her. Clara's memorial service will be held later for immediate family in Tallahassee, FL with her ashes to be spread near her husband, Bill; and son, Bob near Lake Jackson. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Suncoast Hospice Foundation, 5771 Roosevelt Blvd., Clearwater, FL 33760. Visit the family's personalized online guestbook at

