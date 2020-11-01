1/1
Clara Tripodis-Kaster
TRIPODIS-KASTER, Clara 92, of Clearwater passed away Wednesday Oct 28, 2020. Born in Ikaria, Greece she was the daughter of Christos and Stamatoula Mantakounis Sirigas. Clara was married to the late Peter S. Tripodis for 47 years. After his passing, she married Daniel Kaster June 14, 2003. She worked in retail for Macy's. Clara is survived by her husband of 17 years, Daniel Kaster; children, Dr. Stanton P. Tripodis (Anna), Chris P. Tripodis, and Dr. Linda P. Tripodis Murray (Dr. John Murray); grandchildren, Kali, Maria, Nicole, Andrea, Cara, Peter, Christopher, Christina, and Kyle. Visitation will be 12-1 pm Monday, Nov. 2, at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 409 S. Old Coachmen Road, Clearwater, FL 33765 followed by funeral service at 1 pm. Burial is to follow at Sylvan Abbey Memorial Park. In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Clara's name to the Pan Icarian Brotherhood Helios Chapter #19 or the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church www.sylvanabbey.com

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Sylvan Abbey Memorial Park & Funeral Home
2853 SUNSET POINT RD
Clearwater, FL 33759
7277961992
Memories & Condolences

