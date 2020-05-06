Clarance HUDSON
HUDSON, Clarance 75, of St. Petersburg, FL, trans-itioned May 1, 2020. He is survived by two sons, Dwight Hudson and Dometrius Hudson (Althea); three daughters, Kimberly; Donnette; and Shannon Hudson; two sisters; two brothers; 13 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and other loving relatives. Memorial Services will be Saturday, May 9 (At the request of the family services are private). Smith Funeral Home (727) 894-2266

Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
9
Memorial service
Funeral services provided by
Smith Funeral Home
1534 18th Avenue South
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
(727) 894-2266
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
