Moss Feaster Funeral Home and Cremation Services
693 South Belcher Road
Clearwater, FL 33764
(727) 562-2070
Clarence Dale Tucker Obituary
TUCKER, Clarence Dale

of Clearwater, FL, passed away June 7, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Margaret (nee' Keith) Tucker and a brother, Rodney. Dale is survived by his daughter, Monica Childress; grandsons, whom he loved dearly, Ethan and Nathaniel Childress and a niece, Courtney Beam. He is fondly remembered for his jovial spirit, kindness and for being a good old southern gentleman; always having advice for a friend. his world is less bright without him. For online condolences, please visit:

www.MossFeasterClearwater.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 9, 2019
