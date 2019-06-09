|
|
TUCKER, Clarence Dale
of Clearwater, FL, passed away June 7, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Margaret (nee' Keith) Tucker and a brother, Rodney. Dale is survived by his daughter, Monica Childress; grandsons, whom he loved dearly, Ethan and Nathaniel Childress and a niece, Courtney Beam. He is fondly remembered for his jovial spirit, kindness and for being a good old southern gentleman; always having advice for a friend. his world is less bright without him. For online condolences, please visit:
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 9, 2019