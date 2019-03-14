Clarence DAVIS

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clarence DAVIS.

DAVIS, Clarence Sr.

81, of Tarpon Springs, passed March 9, 2019. Viewing, Friday, March 15, 6-8 pm and Funeral, Monday, March 18, 11 am, both to be held at Macedonia M.B. Church.

Davis and Davis Funeral Services, 5730 15th Avenue S., St. Petersburg

(727) 345-4444
Funeral Home
Davis and Davis Funeral Services
5730 15th Avenue South
Gulfport, FL 33707
727-345-4444
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 14, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.