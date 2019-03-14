DAVIS, Clarence Sr.
81, of Tarpon Springs, passed March 9, 2019. Viewing, Friday, March 15, 6-8 pm and Funeral, Monday, March 18, 11 am, both to be held at Macedonia M.B. Church.
Davis and Davis Funeral Services, 5730 15th Avenue S., St. Petersburg
(727) 345-4444
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 14, 2019