FERRELL, Clarence age 79, passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020. Funeral service will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020, 11 am at St. Mary Primitive Baptist Church, 655 W. Georgia Street, where he was a member. Interment will be at Clifford Hill Cemetery. He is survived by his soulmate, Margaret Ferrell; daughters, Bevery Burnough Taylor of Miami, FL, Pamela Dumas (George), Shawn Ferrell, and Teralyn Ferrell, all of St. Petersburg, FL; sons, Anthony "Tony" Ferrell (Sophia) of Hartford, CT, and Rodney Brown of Hollywood, FL; sisters, Lillie F. Berry, Emily F. King, and Shirley F. Roberts all of Tallahassee, FL; brothers, Elbert Ferrell Sr. (Frances), Wilbert Ferrell (Audrey), Elder Dr. Ernest Ferrell (Mary J.), James Ferrell (Eula), and Leroy "Stoney" Ferrell, all of Tallahassee, FL; sister-in-law, Henrietta Ferrell of Columbia, SC; 10 grandchildren; three great-grandchil- dren; his godson, Maurice Haynes; and a host of other loving family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Sr. and Hallie Vaughn Ferrell; brother, Robert Ferrell Jr; and sister, Dorothy Ferrell. Strong & Jones Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 20, 2020