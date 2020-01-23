McCOY, Clarence Gibbs born June 9, 1933 in St. Petersburg, FL, transitioned to his heavenly home January 16, 2020. He leaves cherished memories to his beloved wife of 58 years, Alice McCoy; son, Clarence G. McCoy II; daughter, Brenda McCoy; grandchildren, Sharonda, Xavier, and Andre Choice; and other relatives and friends. Visitation will be Friday, 3-7 pm, at the funeral home. Funeral service will be Saturday, Jan. 25, 10 am, at First Baptist Institutional Church, 3144 3rd Ave. S. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 23, 2020