|
|
BARNETT, Clarence Thomas
USAF "Tom" 91, of Palm Harbor, died July 16, 2019. He was born in Covington, KY and moved here in 1990. Tom was an Air Force veteran and worked for L & N Railroads, and retired as a warehouse manager for Abbott Laboratories. He was a member of Bible Baptist Church in Palm Harbor. He is survived by his wife of 66 years Norma; daughter, Vickie (Michael) Goode; siblings, Eugene Barnett, Nellie Bates, JoAnn B'Hymer, Jerry Barnett; three grandchildren, Jason (Rachel) Goode, Ryan (Megan) Goode, Katelyn (Ethan) Turner; five great-grandchildren, Drew, Jack, Cole, Lyla, Hannah. There will be a visitation at the funeral home on Friday July 19, from 11 am until service time at 1 pm.
Curlew Hills Funeral Home
www.curlewhills.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 18, 2019