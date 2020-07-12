Clarence Wise

WISE, Clarence W. Jr. 86, of St. Petersburg, passed away on July 2, 2020. Clarence served his country in the U.S. Army, achieving the rank of Lt. Colonel, and served multiple tours in Vietnam. He was born in Mannington, WV and earned his bachelor's degree at WVU. He continued his education at USF, where he earned his master's. Clarence is survived by his loving companion Dixie Travis; his sons, Mark W. Wise, and Douglas J. Wise along with his wife, Amy and their children, Lilian and Lincoln. He will also be missed by his brother, James Wise and his wife Evelyn. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
. A memorial service and military internment with honors will be held at a later date. www.SorensenFuneralHome.com