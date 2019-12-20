PALMER, Clarice Jo passed away at the age of 82, Sunday, November 17, 2019 in Tampa, FL. She was born in Moncks Corner, SC to Sexton and Etta Guerry. Clarice was preceded in death to her loving husband Robert Palmer. She worked part-time in accounting at MacDill Main Exchange. She enjoyed gardening and was a member at Manhattan Avenue United Methodist Church. Her favorite hymn was "Amazing Grace" and her greatest love was her family. She is survived by her daughters, Cheryl Palmer Kersey and Sandra King; and her grandchildren, Rob, Ryan (Michelle), Zach (Ana), and Taylor. She is immensely missed and will always be in our hearts forever. In lieu of flowers please consider making a contribution to the Humane Society of Tampa Bay in Clarice's name honoring her love for animals. During our time of grieving as a family we thank you for your prayers and support. A celebration will take place in lieu of a funeral service. In honor of our Dad's service in The United States Navy and The United States Air Force they are placed together at the Florida National Cemetery. www.blountcurrymacdill.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 20, 2019