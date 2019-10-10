Guest Book View Sign Service Information Hopewell Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens - Plant City 6005 CR 39 South Plant City , FL 33567 (813)-737-3128 Memorial Gathering 2:00 PM Planteen Recreation Center 3202 W. Reynolds Street Plant City , FL View Map Service 2:30 PM Planteen Recreation Center 3202 W. Reynolds Street Plant City , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

STEWART, Clarice M. 98, born in Stonega, Virginia, on July 9, 1921, passed away peacefully at her home in Plant City, Florida, October 7, 2019. In her youth, she was a singer, a tomboy and she dreamed of being a lady aviator like Amelia Earhart. In Virginia, she attended East Stone Gap High School, married and started her family in Big Stone Gap, where she and her husband managed and owned businesses-Stewart's Men Shop, Matz Department Store, and the Stewart Apartments. Clarice's dream of flying came to reality, when she and her husband bought their first airplane and he became the pilot, flying them on business trips and vacations. In 1957, they moved to Plant City, Florida. For the next 22 years, Clarice managed over 13 different Stewart's Stores in Florida. As owners of the Plant City Shopping Center, Inc., (on Alexander Street) she served as Secretary and Treasurer of this business, as well as, W. Edward Stewart Inc. The last 30 plus years Clarice was known in the community as Instructor for "Clarice Stewart's" Exercise Class, at the Planteen, then at the Winter Visitors Center as part of the Parks & Recreation Department of Plant City, Florida. The class provided line dancing entertainment and clogging at community events, at local nursing homes, and always wearing their red and white outfits at patriotic events. In Virginia, Clarice was a member of the Eastern Star, active in the Veterans of Foreign War, and founded a couple's group at the Methodist Church. In Florida, she was active in the Young at Heart of the Methodist Church, and a regular volunteer at the Florida Strawberry Festival. She clogged at the Senior Olympics in Tampa and received a Gold Medal and clogged numerous times on stage at the Strawberry Festival. In 2017, at the age of 95, she gave her last public performance at the Festival on stage with Dennis Lee clogging to the Orange Blossom Special.Clarice enjoyed flying, taking road trips, being a grandmother, playing golf, going to the beach, hiking in the mountains, going to Disney, talking on the CB radio as "Lady Calvert," exercising, roller skating, clogging, being the family historian, and attending family reunions.She is survived by her children, Janice A. Stewart, Charlene J. Mixa (Richard), William (Bill) Edward Stewart Jr. (Suzanne), James (Jim) F. Stewart (Donna) and Cynthia Krosky; her grandchildren, William (Eddie/Ed) Stewart III (Emillee), Josh Lukasik, Jason Lukasik (Melissa), Brook Lyons (Eddy), and Justin Stewart; great-grandchildren, Sydney Farmer, Ava and Jaxson Stewart, Aaron and Madilyn Lukasik, Keaton and Kaia Lyons. Clarice is survived by her sisters, Ruth Morris, Marguerite Bolden, Mary Ellen Outen; and brother, John Matz (Ann). She is predeceased by her husband, William Edward (Ed) Stewart; siblings, Josephine Wells, Dorothy Larsen, Gay Lynch, Dan Matz, Regina Cury, Joe Matz, Barbara Decker; and son-in-law, Ed Krosky.The Celebration of Life Service will be Sunday, October 13, at the Planteen Recreation Center, 3202 W. Reynolds Street, Plant City, Florida, 33563. Doors open at 2 pm and the service begins at 2:30 pm. Wear your red, white, and blue. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions may be made to Methodist Children's Home at

