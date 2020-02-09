Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Claridell EASON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

EASON, Claridell (Claywell) 90, passed away January 25, 2020. She was born December 1, 1929, in Plant City to the late William Henry and Elizabeth Rose Arthur Claywell. As a young child, Claridell assisted her father while he began the Sun Coast Teacher's Credit Union. She was a devout Christian. Claridell met her future husband, John Richard Eason "Dick", when they were each president of their MYF (Methodist Youth Fellowship). She wed at the age of 18, one day after Dick's 20th birthday. After she graduated from Florida State University and Dick from Duke, they moved to Miami where she taught elementary school while he attended University of Miami Medical School, earning his M.D. degree in internal and occupational medicine. She earned a Master's in Education from USF and taught elementary education for 39 years with her own creative style of teaching, the greater portion at Carrollwood Elementary in Tampa. Health permitting, she was an active member at BSF (Bible Study Fellowship International) as well as at her church, St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Tampa. She became a widow while in her 30s when her husband, Dr. John Richard Eason, a Captian in the US Air Force, died at age 35. Claridell is survived by; daughter, Elizabeth K. Eason;brother, Henry A. Claywell (Pat); sister, Betty Lou Washington (Emory); niece, Cindy Chambers (Danny); nephew, Tommy Claywell; and her loving caregiver for the past 13 years, Elena Gardner. A Life Celebration service will be held at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 13312 Cain Rd., Tampa, FL 33625, February 15, at 10 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Duvall Homes for Special Needs, 3395 Grand Ave., Deland, FL, 32720 or the St. Mark's Episcopal Church Endowment Fund.

