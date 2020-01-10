Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clarie WORDELL. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WORDELL, Claire G. 94, passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020. She was born in Fall River, Massachusetts, on February 14, 1925, daughter of Charles and Margaret Harrington Sutcliff. She married Clinton Wordell on February 7, 1948 and Clinton passed away in 1986. Claire enjoyed gardening, sewing, and painting. She made many friends when she lived in Florida and took pleasure in being the water instructor at the condominiums she was living in. She treasured her time helping the elderly. Claire is survived by her sons, Gerry (Kim) Wordell and Bob (Jeanne Gilchrist) Wordell; her grandchildren, Michael (Trina) Wordell and Cynthia (Brent) Voss; great- grandchildren, Ella Wordell, Braelyn Wordell, and Cole Wordell; sister-in-law, Evon Sutcliff; and three nieces. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clinton. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 11, at 11 am at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Boulevard. Friends may visit with family on Saturday from 9:30-10:30 am, at the mortuary. Condolences may be shared at:

