FORSYTHE, Clarine McDermott "Cookie" went to be with the Lord on December 24, 2019. Born and raised in Greenville, ME, she lived in various U.S. cities as an air-force wife. Her first husband, Captain Bernard McDermott of Everett, MA, and her second husband, William Forsythe Jr. (Billy the Sunshine Plumber) of St. Petersburg, FL, predeceased her in 1958 and 1970, respectively. She was also predeceased by two of her children, Richard McDermott in 1972, and Barbara McDer-mott Platter in 2017. She is survived by her son, Steven McDermott and his family. She has four grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchild-ren. She has been living in Winchester, VA.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 5, 2020