Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sunset Funeral Home and Memory Gardens
11005 N US Highway 301
Thonotosassa, FL 33592
(813) 986-2402
Resources
More Obituaries for Claude Eckenrode
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Claude Eckenrode

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Claude Eckenrode Obituary
ECKENRODE, Claude V. 98, of Tampa, Florida, passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019. Born August 21, 1921 in Littlestown, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Harry and Rose Eckenrode. Claude is survived by his loving wife, Carolyn M. Eckenrode; children, Karen, Joan, Deborah, William, David, Susan; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Inurnment will be held private at Sunset Funeral Home & Memory Gardens, 11005 N. Highway 301, Thonotosassa, FL 33592. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions can be made in Claude's memory to ASPCA, www.aspca.org. www.sunset-fh.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Claude's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sunset Funeral Home and Memory Gardens
Download Now