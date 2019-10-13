|
ECKENRODE, Claude V. 98, of Tampa, Florida, passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019. Born August 21, 1921 in Littlestown, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Harry and Rose Eckenrode. Claude is survived by his loving wife, Carolyn M. Eckenrode; children, Karen, Joan, Deborah, William, David, Susan; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Inurnment will be held private at Sunset Funeral Home & Memory Gardens, 11005 N. Highway 301, Thonotosassa, FL 33592. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions can be made in Claude's memory to ASPCA, www.aspca.org. www.sunset-fh.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 13, 2019