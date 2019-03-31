|
BYINGTON, Claude Harold
93, of Brandon, passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019. He is survived by his sister, Wilma Porter; his wife, Kathleen Byington; his children, Diane Byington (Daniel Booth) and David Byington (Cindi Surridge); grandchildren, Joel (Domenica) Blum and their children, Connor, Alea, and Alex and Taylor Byington (partner Will Jarvis and son Levi); his stepchildren, Kathy Wittmeyer and family and Karen Ferguson and family. A Celebration of Life Service will be held 10:30 am, Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at the First Baptist Church of Brandon with the family receiving friends one hour prior to services. Interment will be at the Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell at 2 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church Foundation. Please sign guestbook at
SouthernFuneralCare.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 31, 2019