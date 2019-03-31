Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Southern Funeral Care
10510 Riverview Drive
Riverview, FL 33578
(813) 671-3121
Resources
More Obituaries for Claude BYINGTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Claude Harold BYINGTON

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Claude Harold BYINGTON Obituary
BYINGTON, Claude Harold

93, of Brandon, passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019. He is survived by his sister, Wilma Porter; his wife, Kathleen Byington; his children, Diane Byington (Daniel Booth) and David Byington (Cindi Surridge); grandchildren, Joel (Domenica) Blum and their children, Connor, Alea, and Alex and Taylor Byington (partner Will Jarvis and son Levi); his stepchildren, Kathy Wittmeyer and family and Karen Ferguson and family. A Celebration of Life Service will be held 10:30 am, Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at the First Baptist Church of Brandon with the family receiving friends one hour prior to services. Interment will be at the Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell at 2 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church Foundation. Please sign guestbook at

SouthernFuneralCare.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Southern Funeral Care
Download Now