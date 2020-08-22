1/1
Claude NORMANDIN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Claude's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NORMANDIN, Claude 86, of Temple Terrace, Florida, passed away on March 7, 2020. Born in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, Claude and his late wife, Louise were the former owners of Fred Cox Automotive and Alignment and The Copper Top Pub. Known for his generosity and his never-ending puns, Claude touched everyone's hearts. In addition to being a devoted husband, Claude was a caring father to Diane and Linda as well as a loving grandfather to Megan and Samantha Levac. His sense of humor and generosity will be greatly missed. The family will hold a private service in Montreal, Quebec, Canada at a later date due to COVID-19 confinement. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Alzheimer's foundation at https://www.alz.org/flgulfcoast .

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved