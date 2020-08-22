Claude NORMANDIN

NORMANDIN, Claude 86, of Temple Terrace, Florida, passed away on March 7, 2020. Born in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, Claude and his late wife, Louise were the former owners of Fred Cox Automotive and Alignment and The Copper Top Pub. Known for his generosity and his never-ending puns, Claude touched everyone's hearts. In addition to being a devoted husband, Claude was a caring father to Diane and Linda as well as a loving grandfather to Megan and Samantha Levac. His sense of humor and generosity will be greatly missed. The family will hold a private service in Montreal, Quebec, Canada at a later date due to COVID-19 confinement. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Alzheimer's foundation at https://www.alz.org/flgulfcoast
.