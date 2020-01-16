Claude TISON

TISON, Claude Hines 77, of Tampa, passed away Nov. 29, 2019 in Atlanta, GA. He is survived by his loving wife, Karen; his children, Kathryn Petralia, Christopher, Liesl Hagan; and eight grandchildren. Claude was a practicing attorney in Tampa for 35 years and enjoyed retirement by singing in local community choirs. A memorial service will be held Jan. 19, 2019 at Lake Magdalene United Methodist Church, 2902 Fletcher Ave., 3 pm, followed by a reception. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of the following organizations: Tampa Oratorio Singers, https://tostampa.org/donations Longleaf Hospice, https://longleafhospice.com/about-us/foundation.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 16, 2020
